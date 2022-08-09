Holcomb signs executive order for special election after Rep. Jackie Walorski's death

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order calling for a special election in Indiana's second Congressional district to fill the vacancy left after Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.

It will be held concurrently with the Nov. 8 general election, according to an announcement made Tuesday by Holcomb's office.

Walorski and three others were killed in a crash last week in Elkhart County.

As the Congressperson for the second district, Walorski represented a large chunk of north-central Indiana. The district encompasses all or part of Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, St. Joseph and Wabash counties.

That includes South Bend and Elkhart, the two largest cities in that part of the state.

Most elected office vacancies in the Senate may be filled by an appointment process, no one has ever been appointed to serve as a member of the U.S. House of Represenatatives, according to a FAQ from the governor's office.

Additional information on the special election is available through the online FAQ. The web page will be updated as more details become available.