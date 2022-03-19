Holcomb to lead Indiana trade mission to Slovakia, Israel

Watch
Michael Conroy
<p>Indiana Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb discusses the state's fiscal condition following the close of Fiscal Year at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 25, 2016. Holcomb is Gov. Mike Pence's pick to take his place as the Republican candidate for governor following his withdrawal to become Donald Trump's vice presidential running mate. The Republican state committee will meet to pick the replacement Tuesday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)</p>
Posted at 10:49 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 22:49:58-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb's office says he and two top aides will lead a weeklong trade mission to Slovakia and Israel beginning March 27.

The planned trip to Slovakia by Holcomb, Adjutant General R. Dale Lyles and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers comes amid the war between neighboring Ukraine and Russia.

An announcement Friday says the trio will meet with non-government and civil society organizations to lend Indiana’s support of Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.

On March 30-31, the delegation will meet with Israeli leaders in Tel Aviv to discuss agriculture, pharmaceuticals, life sciences and other topics.

