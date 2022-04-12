Hoosiers can expect additional tax refund this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers can soon expect an additional tax refund from the state.

Nearly all Indiana taxpayers will receive a one-time $125 automatic taxpayer refund after the state finished its fiscal year with a surplus. This means $545 million to be sent to Indiana residents as a refundable tax credit.

The refunds, which are expected to begin heading to bank accounts in May, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue, will be for $125 per person that filed or $250 per couple who filed jointly.

Eligible taxpayers will not see these deposits come at the same time as their typical refund.

Payments will continue through the Summer and some Hoosiers will receive the refund as a check.

Am I eligible for the automatic taxpayer refund?

Any Hoosier who filed an Indiana tax return for the 2020 tax year with a postmark date of Jan. 3, 2022, or earlier will receive the automatic taxpayer refund.

Residents must have filed Form IT-40, Form IT-40PNR or Form SC-40.

How will I get my money?

Indiana residents can expect to receive a direct deposit to their accounts sometime between mid-May and September 1 if they filed for 2020 before Jan. 3, 2022, filed for 2021 before April 18, 2022 and they listed a direct deposit checking or savings account for their 2021 Indiana Income Tax refund.

If a Hoosier does not meet the requirements for direct deposit, filed an extension for their 2021 tax return, included direct deposit information for an account associated with refund advance loans or the refund could not otherwise be deposited directing into their bank account, they will receive a physical check in the mail.

Further information

The Department of Revenue said no additional action is required for Hoosiers to get their money.

If you have changed addresses, it is recommended that you visit this page to go through the change of address process.

Hoosiers may not receive their money because it is being withheld for multiple reasons. These reasons include offsetting unpaid state or federal tax liabilities and liabilities to other state agencies,

If your automatic refund is being withheld for those reasons, Hoosiers can expect a letter in the mail being told this and the reason why.