Hunters discover human remains in southern Indiana

SPENCER COUNTY — Two hunters discovered human remains as they were looking for deer shed antlers in Southern Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, the discovery occurred shortly after lunch on March 25. The remains were located on U.S. 231 near County Road 100 North.

They were found in Spencer County, which is about 150 miles south of Indianapolis on the Indiana-Kentucky border.

According to a social media post made by ISP, the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office received the initial 911 call. ISP detectives are assisting with the investigation.

According to ISP, troopers will be on the scene until an anthropologist arrives on March 26 to further process the crime scene.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area. Troopers want to minimize the risk to drivers on U.S. 231 by eliminating all non-essential personnel.