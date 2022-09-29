Indiana Auditor of State: All ATR checks printed, mailed

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Auditor of State announced Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed.

"Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now," State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA, said in a news release. “While most eligible recipients have received their refunds, we are aware that many need further assistance to claim it. Due to the checks being issued from the 2020 Indiana tax return some recipients have passed away or moved and we are working to get those checks reissued to the proper name and address.”

Klutz says because the checks were issued from the 2020 tax return, they are aware some recipients have passed away or moved.

Earlier this week, WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney talked to a Carmel woman who received an ATR check for her dad, who died in 2020.

"It came in his name, and it doesn't say estate,” Judy Mohler said. “It doesn't say deceased.”

WRTV Investigates reached out to the Indiana Department of Revenue.

They confirmed they are sending out checks to deceased taxpayers if they filed a tax return for the 2020 tax year and died after Jan. 1, 2020.

The Indiana Department of Revenue could not tell us how many checks have been sent to deceased people.

The auditor of state shared the following information:

Do you need a refund check reissued?

• If an individual received a payment who has since passed away, the living spouse or executor needs to file a Distributee's Affidavit for Disposition of Estates SF# 49377 [lnks.gd] with the Auditor of State, and include a copy of the Death Certificate.

• If an individual received a check that could not be deposited due to blurriness or printer error, the recipient needs to file an Affidavit for Lost or Not Received Warrant SF#42850 [lnks.gd] with the Auditor of State.

Completed and notarized forms can be mailed to the Indiana Auditor of State at 200 West Washington Street, Room 240, Indianapolis, IN 46204. Feel free to contact us directly at Comments@auditor.IN.gov with any questions regarding this process.

Do you need a refund check split? Hoosiers who received a joint check of $650 made out to both spouses who filed their 2020 individual income taxes jointly, but who have since divorced and need the check separated and reissued should mail the original check along with a written request to divide the refund to:

Indiana Department of Revenue

Attn: Non-Responsible Spouse

PO Box 7202

Indianapolis, IN 46207

Did you qualify for the automatic taxpayer refund, but you still have not received a direct deposit or mailed check? You are encouraged to contact the Indiana Department of Revenue [lnks.gd] directly after November 1 to allow time for returned mail to process.

For more information, visit the auditor of state's website.

Keep in mind, this is completely different than how families were told to handle federal stimulus checks for deceased loved ones.

In most cases, families had to void federal stimulus checks and send the money back to the IRS.

The Indiana Department of Revenue is asking taxpayers to please allow until November 1 to receive your check or direct deposit.

In fact, they're asking people to not contact the agency until November 1st regarding the Automatic Taxpayer Refunds.

