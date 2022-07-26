INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is moving forward in its fight against the bird flu, or highly pathogenic avian influenza.

A new report by the Indiana State Board of Animal Health says the state has received a "free status" from the World Organisation for Animal Health.

The designation allows the state to resume international trade for Indiana poultry.

The status means farmers haven't reported any new bird flu cases in the past 28 days.

State officials say poultry owners should still take steps to prevent the virus from returning.

"Poultry owners should note that a HPAI-free status is NOT an 'all clear' or an indication that the risk of the disease is over in Indiana or the United States. Owners of all flocks, large and small, need to remain vigilant in biosecurity and preventing introduction of the virus," an email from the BOAH states.

The influenza virus has been identified on 395 poultry sites in 38 states since February. It's present in many bird species.

The first case identified in Indiana and the nation was confirmed in early February in a Dubois County turkey flock. To date, Indiana has had nine commercial poultry flocks and four small hobby flocks test positive for the virus, according to the BOAH.

The BOAH advises that hobby poultry owners report illness or death possibly connected to the disease to the USDA Healthy Birds Hotline: 866-536-7593.

The signs of avian influenza include:

sudden death without clinical signs

lack of energy or appetite

decreased egg production

soft-shelled or misshapen eggs

swelling or purple discoloration of head eyelids, comb and hocks

nasal discharge

coughing

sneezing

lack of coordination

diarrhea

Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk for people and poultry and eggs are safe to eat. Officials are not aware of any public health significance with this virus and no human cases have been reported.