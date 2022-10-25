Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesState News

Actions

Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch returns from COVID-19 infection

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch
State of Indiana
Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch<br/><br/>
Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch
Posted at 12:56 PM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 12:56:06-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has resumed public events after tests confirmed she's recovered from a COVID-19 infection.

Her office said tests on Sunday and Tuesday came back negative for infection. Crouch tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 17 after experiencing cold-like symptoms that office spokesman Ron Green said were mild.

Crouch isolated and worked from her home in Evansville last week. She was in Terre Haute on Tuesday for a luncheon and a Chances and Services for Youth roundtable event.

Crouch is 70 years old and received two initial doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in February 2021. She has since gotten a booster shot, according to her office.

TOP STORIES: One Bullet: It impacts more than just the victim | Monrovia HS student saved after going into cardiac arrest | Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water | Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website deceptive | Family forced from home after it was shot up multiple times

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE