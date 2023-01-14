Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesState News

Actions

Indiana man fired after threatening California congressman online

Congress Intelligence Panel
Joshua Roberts/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., walks at the Capitol, in Washington. The House has rejected an attempt to boot a Democrat from the House intelligence committee. Democrats scuttled a Republican effort to remove Swalwell from the intelligence panel. The resolution against Swalwell cited reporting that he had contact more than six years ago with a suspected Chinese spy who targeted politicians in California. (Joshua Roberts/Pool via AP, File)
Congress Intelligence Panel
Posted at 8:19 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 20:19:49-05

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis-based laboratory company fired one of its employees after he made threats to a California congressman.

Early Friday morning, Rep. Eric Swalwell posted an image of the social media message on Twitter. WRTV has edited the tweet for profanity.

eric swalwell tweet.png

Patients Choice Laboratories released a statement Friday afternoon saying they were "appalled" by the comments, which also violated the company's moral and ethical standards.

"After an internal investigation the individual has been terminated effective immediately and is no longer affiliated with the company," the statement read.

TOP STORIES: Owner of troubled Indy chicken and fish restaurant calls viral TikTok showing mouse 'complete misunderstanding' | Teen killed, adult injured in shooting outside Castleton Square Mall | Bodycam video shows Idaho quadruple murder suspect being pulled over in Indiana | Did you get a random check in the mail? 171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit | Colts safety visits Damar Hamlin in hospital

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WRTV APPS ARE FREE!