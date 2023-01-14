Indiana man fired after threatening California congressman online

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis-based laboratory company fired one of its employees after he made threats to a California congressman.

Early Friday morning, Rep. Eric Swalwell posted an image of the social media message on Twitter. WRTV has edited the tweet for profanity.

Patients Choice Laboratories released a statement Friday afternoon saying they were "appalled" by the comments, which also violated the company's moral and ethical standards.

"After an internal investigation the individual has been terminated effective immediately and is no longer affiliated with the company," the statement read.