Indiana National Guard to be reimbursed $130K after troops turned away during Hurricane Ian response

Posted at 2:55 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 14:56:30-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana National Guard will be reimbursed about $13,000 to some of its troops were sent to Florida to aid in Hurricane Ian efforts and then turned away.

That's the estimated cost it took to fly its helicopters to Fort Rucker, Alabama and back, in addition to crew pay, meals and lodging, according to Indiana National Guard Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry, a spokesman for the agency.

Lowry said he could not speak to who made the decision to send troops back. He referred inquiries to the Florida National Guard's public affairs office, which could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Indiana National Guard sent more than a dozen troops, three flight crews, mechanics and helicopters to assist in Florida. But the agency was told that the Florida National Guard's assets were already sufficient and that an additional crew was no longer needed.

Indiana Task Force 1 was also sent to assist and is still doing so as of Wednesday.

