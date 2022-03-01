Indiana On My Way Pre-K applications now open

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana program that gives Hoosier children the chance to free, high-quality, pre-kindergarten education is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year.

On My Way Pre-K is for kids who will be 4-years-old by Aug. 1, 2022 and plan to start kindergarten in the 2023-2024 school year.

To qualify, the child must live in a household with an income below 127% of the federal poverty level and parents or guardians in the household must be working, going to school, attending job training or looking for a job.

A limited number of vouchers is available for children who will be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2022, live in a household with an income up to 185% of the federal poverty level [lnks.gd] and have:

A parent/guardian who is working, attending job training or an educational program, looking for employment or

or A parent/guardian who receives Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income benefits

Families who receive a grant may use the grant at any approved On My Way Pre-K program throughout Indiana. The application and more information are available online.

The State says more than 15,000 Hoosier children have attended pre-K through a grant from the On My Way Pre-K program since it began in 2015.