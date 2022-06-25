Indiana On My Way Pre-K applications still open

INDIANAPOLIS — As the summer continues, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) is reminding Hoosier families that grants are available through the On My Way Pre-K program.

On My Way Pre-K provides free, high-quality, pre-kindergarten education for children who qualify. Kids must be 4-years-old by Aug. 1, 2022, and plan to start kindergarten in the 2023-2024 school year.

Applications opened in March, but there is still room for more kids. The FSSA is encouraging families to apply now.

"Researchers have told us for years that the biggest part of children's brain development happens before they turn 5-years-old, so there's a big push to get children into prekindergarten to help them really maximize the good that kindergarten does to them," Marni Lemons, FSSA Deputy Director of Communications, said.

To qualify, the child must live in a household with an income below 127% of the federal poverty level and parents or guardians in the household must be working, going to school, attending job training or looking for a job.

A limited number of vouchers are available for children who will be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2022, live in a household with an income up to 185% of the federal poverty level and have:

A parent/guardian who is working, attending job training or an educational program, looking for employment or

or A parent/guardian who receives Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income benefits

Families who receive a grant may use the grant at any approved On My Way Pre-K program throughout Indiana.

"It allows families the option of choosing a school based program, a childcare center based program, a religious ministry based program or a home based program. There are more than 900 providers available around the state and they fall into all different categories," Lemons said. "If you're not sure whether you qualify for On My Way Pre-K, go ahead and apply."

More than 15,000 children have gone through the program since it began in 2015.