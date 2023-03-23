Indiana State Health Department monitoring cases of potentially deadly fungus

INDIANAPOLIS — A potentially deadly fungus called Candida Auris has surfaced, causing many people to search for answers.

The Indiana State Department of Health is tracking the fungus. Indiana is monitoring 87 clinical cases.

According to the health department, the fungus a serious global health threat. It is resistant to many anti-fungal drugs that are used to treat infections.

Candida Auris can trigger infections in the bloodstream, wounds, ears and the urinary tract.

The health department says the fungus mainly affects hospitalized patients and comes with a death rate between 30% and 60%.

Those with serious illnesses or compromised immune systems are the most at-risk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is monitoring the spread closely, especially in health care settings.