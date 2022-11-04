Indiana students can get free help filing the FAFSA during College Goal Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Financial aid experts will be able to help Indiana families and students fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on Sunday.

College Goal Sunday is happening from 2-4 p.m. local time at 39 sites across Indiana. Volunteers will walk through the online form line-by-line and answer families’ individual questions as needed.

The FAFSA is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and federal student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational and technical schools nationwide.

Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s), and parent(s) should bring completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2021 income and benefits information. Students who worked should also bring their income information.

Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2021 income and benefits information.

Those who attend the event have the chance to win a $1,000 scholarship.

The deadline to file the FAFSA is April 15.

Events are being held at:

Indianapolis

Arsenal Technical High School (1500 E Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46202 – Computer Lab)

Beech Grove High School (5330 Hornet Ave, Beech Grove, IN 46107)

George Washington Community High School (2215 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46222 – Door #22)

Ivy Tech Community College (50 W Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46208 – North Meridian Center)

Lawrence North High School (7802 Hague Road, Indianapolis, IN 46256)

Northeast

Anderson – Ivy Tech Community College (815 E 60th St, Anderson, IN 46013)

Elkhart – IUSB – Elkhart Center (125 E Franklin St, Elkhart, IN 46516)

Fort Wayne – Ivy Tech Community College (3800 N Anthony Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805)

Goshen – Goshen College (1700 S Main St, Goshen, IN 46526 – Union Building)

Kokomo – Indiana University – Kokomo (2300 South Washington St, Kokomo, IN 46902)

Marion – Ivy Tech Community College (261 S Commerce Dr, Marion, IN 46953)

Muncie – Ivy Tech Community College (125 S. High St, Muncie, IN 47305 – George and Frances Ball Building)

Warsaw – Ivy Tech Community College (2545 Silveus Crossing, Warsaw, IN 46582)

Westfield – Westfield High School (18250 North Union St, Westfield, IN 46074)

Northwest

Crawfordsville – Ivy Tech Community College (2255 Phil Ward Blvd, Crawfordsville, IN 47933 – Montgomery County Instructional Center)

East Chicago – Ivy Tech Community College (410 E Columbus Drive, East Chicago, IN 46312 – Foundations of East Chicago)

Gary – IU Northwest (3400 Broadway, Gary, IN 46408)

Greencastle – Ivy Tech Community College (915 S. Zinc Mill Road, Greencastle, IN 46135)

Hammond – Purdue University Northwest – Hammond (2200 169th St, Hammond, IN 46324 – Student Union and Library Building 200)

Lafayette – Ivy Tech Community College (3101 S Creasy Lane, Lafayette, IN 47905)

Logansport – Ivy Tech Community College (1 Ivy Tech Way, Logansport, IN 46947)

Plymouth – Plymouth High School (#1 Big Red Dr, Plymouth, IN 46563)

Rensselaer – Rensselaer Central High School (1106 E Grace St, Rensselaer, IN 47978)

South Bend – IU South Bend (1700 E Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN 46615)

Valparaiso – Ivy Tech Community College (3100 Ivy Tech Drive, Valparaiso, IN 46383)

Westville – Purdue University Northwest – Westville (1401 S US Hwy 421, Westville, IN 46391 – Technology Building, Room 219)

Southeast

Columbus – IUPUC (4601 Central Ave, Columbus, IN 47203)

Franklin – Ivy Tech Community College (2205 McClain Dr, Franklin, IN 46131)

Lawrenceburg – Ivy Tech Community College (50 Walnut St, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025)

Madison – Ivy Tech Community College (590 Ivy Tech Dr, Madison, IN 47250)

North Vernon – Jennings County High School (800 West Walnut St, North Vernon, IN 47265 – Building B)

Richmond – Richmond High School (380 Hub Etchison Pkwy, Richmond, IN 47374)

Sellersburg – Ivy Tech Community College (8204 Hwy 311, Sellersburg, IN 47172 – Pfau Hall, Express Enrollment Center)