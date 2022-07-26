IU Health Medical Center ranked among nation's top hospitals for 25th year

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health Medical Center has been rated among the nation's top adult hospitals for 2022-2023, according to U.S. News & World Report.

IU Health Medical Center has remained the No. 1 ranked hospital in Indiana for the 25th year. It is also the only nationally ranked hospital in the state.

After evaluating more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 35 specialties, procedures, and conditions, U.S. News has created its rankings.

Consisting of Methodist, University, and Saxony hospitals, IU Health Medical Center was rated as high performing in five specialties, with a sixth specialty placing in the top 50 national ranking.

The rankings are as follows:



Ear, Nose, and Throat — ranked 45th in the nation

Gastroenterology and GI surgery — high performing

Geriatrics — high performing

Neurology and Neurosurgery — high performing

Pulmonology and Lung Surgery — high performing

Urology — high performing

IU Health Medical was also placed as high performing in 10 of the 20 common procedures and conditions. The procedures and conditions were: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart failure, hip replacement, kidney failure, lung cancer surgery, prostate cancer surgery, and stroke.

Other IU Health hospitals rated as high performing for specialties or procedures and conditions are:



IU Health Arnett for COPD, heart attack, heart failure, and stroke.

IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for kidney failure, COPD, diabetes, heart attack, heart failure, and stroke.

IU Health Bloomington for kidney failure, COPD, heart attack, and stroke.

IU Health North for orthopedics, heart failure, hip replacement, and pneumonia.

IU Health West for geriatrics, pulmonology, kidney failure, COPD, heart failure, hip fracture, pneumonia, and stroke.

These rankings are meant to help assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions on where to receive care for challenging health conditions or common elective procedures, U.S. News said.

The full list of rankings can be found here.