Local, state officials share thoughts following Texas mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — As the world watches on and follows the actions that led to at least 14 students and one teacher being shot and killed in Uvalde, Texas, local officials are sharing their thoughts on social media.

“I am heartbroken by this horrific act of violence and praying for every victim. A nation that witnesses multiple shootings at elementary schools and doesn't change its gun laws is a nation that has lost its way. We must enact life saving reforms immediately.” — Rep. Andre Carson (D, Indiana's 7th District)

“Horrified by the senseless murder of 14 children and a teacher in Texas. My heart is with the parents and the community bearing this unimaginable anguish.” — Senator Mike Braun (R-Indiana)

“As we learn more about today's senseless attack in Uvalde, Texas, I am devastated for the children, families, and community members who are grieving. Violence has no place in our nation's schools - or anywhere else. We must work together to protect our kids.” — Rep. Jackie Walorski (R, Indiana’s 2nd District)

“Anyone who harms innocent children is a coward. We join together in prayer for the victims of today’s shooting in Uvalde, TX. Let us all rally around the victims’ families & their community during this heartbreaking moment.” — Rep. Victoria Spartz (R, Indiana’s 5th District)