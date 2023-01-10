Marijuana bills filed for Indiana 2023 legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS — A new legislative session is bringing multiple bills dealing with cannabis to the statehouse for debate.

"With the enactment of an executive order last week in Kentucky which allows Kentuckians to posses medical cannabis that is purchased legally in another state up to 8 ounces ... Indiana has officially become an island of prohibition," State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-South Bend) said.

Teshka authored House Bill 1039, which would allow certain people to have cannabis after marijuana is removed as a federal schedule I controlled substance. It would also establish an excise tax for cannabis and that money would go to the state general fund.

Gov. Eric Holcomb says while he isn't in favor of legalizing marijuana in any way, he's willing to have a conversation about decriminalizing it.

"[I'm] very happy to discuss that. I do not believe that simple possession at certain limits should derail someone's life," Holcomb said.

Senate Bill 70, introduced by Sen. Mike Bohacek (R-District 8), would decriminalize the possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.

Bohacek also introduced Senate Bill 82, which deals with intoxication and marijuana.

House Bill 1065, authored by Rep. Sue Errington (D-District 34), would establish the cannabis compliance advisory committee to review and evaluate certain rules, laws and programs.

