Missing person from Kentucky located at crash scene in Indiana

Indiana State Police
A missing person from Kentucky was located when they struck a semi in Jasper County.
Posted at 8:32 PM, Apr 01, 2023
JASPER COUNTY — A missing person from Kentucky was located when they struck a semi in Jasper County.

The Indiana State Police Lowell District responded to a 2-vehicle crash on north bound Interstate 65 at 12:42 a.m. on March 31.

According to police, a 2015 Honda Accord was traveling north bound on I-65 and left the roadway for unknown reasons. The driver lost control of the vehicle and spun back into the roadway in front of a semi-truck.

The driver was transported to a local hospital. The semi driver was not injured.

Police say the driver had been reported missing from Kentucky on March 29.

The missing person’s family has been notified.

