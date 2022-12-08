New program will help state employees get Ivy Tech education

INDIANAPOLIS — A new partnership between the State of Indiana and Ivy Tech Community College will provide upfront tuition assistance for state employees.

Ivy Tech's Achieve Your Degree program will have the state pay the college directly after an employee’s successful completion of a course.

"The agreement with Ivy Tech means that employees won’t have to be reimbursed, but rather can enroll and begin taking classes with no upfront costs," Ivy Tech said in a news release.

The program applies to all Ivy Tech campuses across Indiana.

Tuition reimbursement and assistance is available up to $5,250, to all State of Indiana employees of executive branch agencies who: