Scott County community in shock following death of EMS Deputy Director

SCOTT COUNTY — The Scott County, Indiana community has been left in shock following the sudden passing of EMS Deputy Director Devonnia Tscheulin.

Scott County EMS Chief Nick Oleck announced Tscheulin's death on social media earlier this week. According to Louisville ABC affiliate WHAS, Tscheulin died after giving birth to a healthy baby boy on Monday.

In his post, Oleck shared a few words about Tscheulin and her legacy within Scott County EMS, but admitted she deserves much more.

"Devonnia was one for the most important people in my life. She shared the same passion that I did, however, wasn't afraid to disagree. She was no "yes woman" and I love that about her," Oleck said. "It's what I needed. She was exactly who I needed. She was the one person who knew how to continually keep me grounded. The one person who knew exactly what I was thinking based of my mannerisms, and she knew exactly what to with them. Devonnia understood what it took to be a selfless leader, and flourished in that department."

Scott County EMS

Oleck continued by stating Tscheulin's badge number will be retired.

"Devonnia, you will NEVER be replaced. Your number is forever yours and has been retired in the confines of this department. I will always cherish what we have built and succeeded in. None of it would have happened how is has without you. We will carry you with us everyday. You will be with me everyday. The amount of respect and love I have for you could never be explained. We didn't deserve you, but we are all better people because of you," Oleck said.

Scott County is located in southern Indiana.