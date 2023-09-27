State Museum searching for artist to paint Governor Holcomb portrait

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Museum is searching for an artist to help continue a more than 150-year-old tradition.

The Indiana State Museum is accepting applications through Oct. 23 for artists to be the one to paint the Indiana Governor's portrait of Governor Eric Holcomb.

Once complete, the approximately 42-inch by 32-inch oil or acrylic painting will become the 55th portrait in the collection, which is managed by the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites.

Artists must be a resident or native of Indiana, or a graduate of an Indiana university/college.

To apply, visit this link. You will be asked to provide the following information.



Resume or curriculum vitae, which should include past portrait experience and commissions, a list of their work in public collections, past exhibitions and art training.

An artist’s statement about their approach to portrait painting. Specific ideas about this commission may also be included but are not required.

Six to 10 digital color samples of their portrait work, including some detail, to be uploaded to the application website.

A proposed dollar amount required for the commission. The cost of framing should not be included in the artist’s fee.

Contact information, including email and mailing addresses and phone numbers.

Applicant’s schedule must be flexible and open to travel.

You can contact the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites Chief Curator and Research Officer Susannah Koerber at skoerber@indianamuseum.org or 317-233-1991.