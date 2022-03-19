Statehouse Roundup: Several bills, many with bipartisan support, signed into law

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will soon have new laws on the books thanks to the work of Gov. Eric Holcomb's pen this week, and that work isn't finished just yet.

Senate Bill 83 is one that was signed into law. It guarantees that in-person public comment will be allowed at all Indiana school board meetings.

It allows boards to enforce rules on those public comments, which made it popular on a bipartisan basis.

House Bill 1190 was also easily passed. It provides guarantees of free speech on college campuses, something that's already guaranteed by the First Amendment. But it got passed anyway because some students thought they were being silenced.

The big tax cut bill — House Bill 1002 — is also now the law. it means you will be celebrating more money in your bank account.

One bill that did not have bipartisan support is also now the law. House Bill 1300 is aimed at the Bail Project, a nonprofit that pays bail for those who can’t afford to pay. The bill forces it and other nonprofits to follow new rules when they pay bail for criminal defendants.

There are a number of other bills that have stormed through the entrance to the governor's mansion, awaiting their fate.

Holcomb has until next Tuesday to either sign them into law or veto them.