Supervisor critically injured after inmate strikes them with steel pipe in Indiana prison

MICHIGAN CITY — A prison inmate in Michigan City is facing new charges after attacking an employee of the prison.

According to Indiana State Police, Jeremy W. Davidson, 39, of Logansport was working in the steel shop when he began arguing with a supervisor on the prison staff.

The disagreement turned physical when Davidson hit the supervisor in the head with a steel pipe. The employee was flown to a South Bend hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Davidson has almost 170 years left on his current sentence for child molestation convictions, according to ISP. Following the incident, he was transported to another facility.