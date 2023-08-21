Indiana Supreme Court denies rehearing on abortion restrictions clearing way for law to take effect

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has denied the rehearing request by abortion advocates after the Supreme Court ruled in June that the pending abortion ban is constitutional.

Attorneys for Indiana abortion providers and advocates filed a request with the Indiana Supreme Court to rehear a challenge to the state’s impending abortion ban just hours before it was set to take effect on August 1.

The ban was set to begin around August 1 after the Indiana Supreme Court offered their opinion in June.

In their response to the denial for a rehearing, the Supreme Court ruled as an order with separate opinions, a rehearing is unnecessary.

With this move, Indiana is likely days away from the abortion restrictions passed in August 2022 from taking effect. The ban will take effect as soon as their June 30 ruling is certified by the Appellate Clerk.

Generally, certification can take days before appearing on the docket.

Under the new law, there are four abortion exceptions — rape, incest, life and physical health of the mother, and lethal fetal anomalies.

Rape or incest exemptions will need to be performed 10 weeks before post-fertilization. In the case of the life of a mother or lethal fetal anomalies, women will have up to 20 weeks post-fertilization for an abortion.

The procedure can only take place in a hospital or hospital-owned outpatient setting.