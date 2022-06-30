These laws go into effect July 1

INDIANAPOLIS — Though the 2022 legislative session finished in March, many of the laws voted on, approved and signed by Governor Eric Holcomb will go into effect on Friday, July 1.

Among the laws going into effect include gun rights, abortion rights, tax rate changes, changes to bail, rape definitions and the transgender sports bill.

Permitless Carry

Starting July 1, Hoosiers will no longer need to have a permit to carry a handgun.

The new law carried over the rules about who cannot carry handguns, including people with felonies on their record.

Many have spoken out against the law, including Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears and IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey.

Bailey said to WRTV in March, "I think that's the biggest thing we are going to miss out on is being able to have some possession of guns and test them to see if they are linked to other crimes," said Bailey. "It's going to make solving cases more difficult."

Permits will still be available to Hoosiers who want one.

Because not all states have a ‘Constitutional Carry’ law, if you plan to travel with your handgun, you will need to provide a permit if cited by law enforcement.

Abortion Law

Abortion is a hot topic following the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court on June 24. Abortion legislation will be a focal point when lawmakers join for a special session beginning on July 6.

The future of abortions in Indiana is uncertain at the time, but starting July 1 doctors must ask the woman if they are being coerced into the abortion. This law may change following the special session.

Definition of Rape

Legislators reworked the definition of rape within the law and it will go into effect on July 1.

Moving forward, engaging in sexual activity with any person who has verbally refused to participate will be considered rape.

The bill expands the definition of rape to include continuing sexual activity after disregarding the other person’s attempt to refuse. This includes refusal either physically, verbally or by other visible conduct.

Bail Restrictions

Indiana lawmakers approved a bill in March that sets new limits on The Bail Project and other charities that pay bail for poor people who face criminal charges.

The Bail Project bill was among the last pieces of legislation to win approval before the 2022 Legislative Session.

Among the changes under the bill, charitable bail organizations will have to register with the Indiana Department of Insurance and can only assist people charged with misdemeanors and non-violent felonies as long as the accused has never been previously convicted of a violent felony.

On Wednesday, June 29, a federal judge cleared the way for the new law following a lawsuit from The Bail Project and the ACLU.

"The Bail Project has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits to justify a preliminary injunction," U.S. District Court Judge James Patrick Hanlon wrote in his 20-page order.

Transgender Girls Playing Girls Sports

State lawmakers voted to override a veto from Governor Eric Holcomb on a bill that stopped transgender girls from participating in girls' sports in the state.

Holcomb stated at the time:

"The wide-open nature of the grievance provisions in HEA 1041 that apply to all K-12 schools in Indiana makes it unclear about how consistency and fairness will be maintained for parents and students across different counties and school districts. The presumption of the policy laid out in HEA 1041 is that there is an existing problem in K-12 sports in Indiana that requires further state government intervention. It implies that the goals of consistency and fairness in competitive female sports are not currently being met. After a thorough review, I find no evidence to support either claim even if I support the overall goal."

Lawmakers voted to override the veto in May.

A lawsuit in federal court filed by the ACLU is challenging the law.

Vape Tax

A new vape tax will go into effect on Friday as well.

Pre-filled e-cigarette cartridges will be taxed at 15% of the wholesale price.

Other vaping products are also subject to a 15% retail tax.