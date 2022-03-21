Gov. Holcomb vetoes bill banning trans girls from girls sports

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill that would have banned transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams was vetoed by Gov. Eric Holcomb Monday.

House Bill 1041 would have prohibited transgender girls from participating on sports teams at K-12 public schools designated for girls. It also would have established a civil action for violations and schools wouldn't be subject to civil, administrative, disciplinary or criminal liability for complying with it.

In a letter to House Speaker Todd Huston (R-District 37), Holcomb said "if it is the goal of HEA 1041 to provide clarity and one consistent state policy regarding the fairness in K-12 sports in Indiana, for me this current bill falls short."

"The wide-open nature of the grievance provisions in HEA 1041 that apply to all K-12 schools in Indiana makes it unclear about how consistency and fairness will be maintained for parents and students across different counties and school districts," Holcomb wrote in the letter. "The presumption of the policy laid out in HEA 1041 is that there is an existing problem in K-12 sports in Indiana that requires further state government intervention. It implies that the goals of consistency and fairness in competitive female sports are not currently being met. After thorough review, I find no evidence to support either claim even if I support the overall goal."

Several rallies were held at the statehouse throughout the legislative session to oppose the bill. Groups such as the ACLU and The Indiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (Indiana AAP) both shared their opposition with lawmakers.

The bill's author, State Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Greenwood, wanted it to protect fair competition for females.

"I want to make sure that all the opportunities are provided for our young females and we protect the fair competition for them so they have all those possibilities," Davis said when the bill was going through the statehouse.

After the veto, the Indiana AAP told WRTV they are "thankful to Governor Holcomb for choosing to protect the health and well-being of all children in Indiana by vetoing HB 1041.”

WRTV has reached out to Rep. Davis' office for comment and are waiting to hear back.

The Indiana Democratic Party released the following statement:

“The moment the Indiana High School Athletic Association admitted there was no unfair advantage occurring in women’s sports, it became clear House Bill 1041 was more about fulfilling a made up culture war than actually creating a better future for Hoosier children. Indiana Republicans even admitted their goal was more about abiding by national politics than solving today’s problems facing kids - and it’s why they partnered with a national hate group to pass House Bill 1041.

It’s encouraging to see Governor Eric Holcomb tell his party that their culture wars have crossed the line. Signing House Bill 1041 into law would have put the lives of our children in jeopardy. However, this unnecessary debate has set a tone with kids that being transgender means something is wrong with them. It must be said that nothing is wrong and being transgender is exactly how God created you and is exactly who you are born to be. Indiana Democrats value and will advocate for the state’s transgender community, because they have a place in our state and future just as everyone else.” - Mike Schmuhl, Chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party