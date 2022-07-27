Watch Now
3 Indiana Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000

Who's the $1.5 billion Mega Millions winner? We may never know
Posted at 12:04 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 12:40:01-04

Ind. — While no one won the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday's drawing, three people who bought tickets in Indiana have won $10,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The three winners matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball in the July 26 jackpot drawing.

The tickets were sold at Circle K #2285 located at 11601 Allisonville Rd. in Fishers, Main Street Shell #203 located at 2 E. Main St. in Cambridge City and Meijer C-Stop #170 located at 10240 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, July 26 are: 7-29-60-63-66 with a Mega Ball of 15.

The Hoosier Lottery says ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Friday’s projected jackpot is $1.02 billion.

