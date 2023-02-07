Watch Now
Two arrested 47 years after homicide death of 17-year-old in Noble County

Posted at 11:05 AM, Feb 07, 2023
NOBLE COUNTY — More than 47 years after the homicide death of Laurel Mitchell in Kosciusko County, Indiana State Police have arrested and charged two men with murder.

On Monday, state police arrested Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen and John Wayne Lehman 67, of Auburn in connection with her death.

According to a release from state police, Mitchell, then age 17, was left work at the Epworth Forrest Church camp near North Webster Lake and never returned home.

Her body was found the following day, Aug. 7, 1975 in water 17 miles away from North Webster in Noble County.

For five decades investigators were left without an answer for Mitchell’s family

According to ISP, the much-needed break in the investigation came only within the last couple months, after Indiana State Police laboratory personnel were able to make an evidentiary correlation which led investigators to the two suspects.

“This case is a culmination of a decades-long investigation… and science finally gave us the answers we needed. Playing a significant role in charges being filed was the Indiana State Police Laboratory Division. We simply could not have solved this case without them.” Indiana State Police Captain Kevin Smith said. “The news media who gave this case coverage, which kept the public informed over the years and led to many citizens coming forward with valuable information. The public’s willingness to bring forward important information was key to solving this case and I thank them.”

