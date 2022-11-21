Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesState News

Actions

'We're seriously considering running for president': former Vice President Mike Pence talks White House run

Pence stopped by WRTV to promote his new book "So Help Me God"
Posted at 4:39 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 16:39:27-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Vice President Mike Pence stopped by WRTV this week to discuss his new book "So Help Me God".

During the discussion with Rafael Sanchez, Pence discussed his roles as congressman, governor and eventually vice president.

He also discussed the possibility of eventually running for president of the United States himself.

Watch the full interview above in the video player.

TOP STORIES: Mooresville Police hit speeds of 110mph during pursuit that ended in deadly crash | Off-duty Stinesville reserve officer arrested in alleged OWI crash | Richard Allen charged with urder in 2017 killings of Libby German and Abby Williams | Pstudent injured by sheriff candidate's 'accidental discharge' of weapon in Indiana classroom |

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO DONATE