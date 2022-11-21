'We're seriously considering running for president': former Vice President Mike Pence talks White House run

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Vice President Mike Pence stopped by WRTV this week to discuss his new book "So Help Me God".
During the discussion with Rafael Sanchez, Pence discussed his roles as congressman, governor and eventually vice president.
He also discussed the possibility of eventually running for president of the United States himself.
Watch the full interview above in the video player.
