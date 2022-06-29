INDIANAPOLIS — Sober Ride Indiana will offer a discount on rideshares in Ft. Wayne and Indianapolis over Independence Day weekend.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute announced Tuesday that due to the high risk of traffic fatalities during the holiday, they are making a safer means of transportation more accessible to Indiana residents.

ICJI’s Sober Ride Indiana program is running a special holiday campaign in Ft. Wayne and Indianapolis this weekend. From July 1-4, the program is offering $15 off Uber and Lyft rides with up to 1,000 redemptions (per city), according to their press release.

These credits are only available between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m.

This program was set in place in order to help combat the rising number of traffic fatalities and save Hoosier lives.

“On average, we’re losing about 16 people every week in fatal collisions in Indiana,” Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director, said in a press release. “We can’t allow this to become the ‘new normal.’ Everyone needs to examine the decisions they’re making and commit to safe driving, especially over the holiday weekend.”

Since the start of the pandemic, traffic fatality numbers have risen nationwide. In Indiana alone, a total of 931 people lost their lives on the road- which is the highest number in the past decade, according to the ICJI.

Trends are continuing upward this year, with 17 more deaths than this point last year, a total of 404 in 2022.

“It’s important to remember these aren’t just statistics,” McDonald said. “These are people whose lives were tragically lost. We need the public to recognize that so much of this is preventable.”

Irresponsible driving tends to be more prevalent around holidays. This extends further than simply intoxicated drivers and includes factors like excessive speeding, distracted driving and not fastening seat belts, according to the ICJI.

Most injuries and deaths because of crashes are avoidable if drivers and members of the public exercise caution and follow the rules of the road: slow down, wear a seat belt, pay attention and drive sober, the ICJI said in their press release.

If you are going to go and celebrate, remember a few things: