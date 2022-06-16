Three young men help family escape fire in Kokomo

KOKOMO — Three young men, Alex Lindley, Max Campbell, and Julian Lindley, were quick to alert the Kokomo Fire Department about a fire happening on Thursday morning at Buckskin Drive in Indian Heights.

KFD crews were dispatched a quarter before 1 a.m. when a fire began in a residential home. The first crews on the scene reported heavy fire conditions on a side exterior and extending to the attic, over the attached garage.

The young men had been walking home when they noticed the fire and immediately called 911.

According to KFD, the young men attempted to alert the people inside the burning building, when no one answered the front door they went to a bedroom window and began to bang on the window.

The father in the home was able to hear them and five occupants alongside animals were able to escape from the home thanks to the young men.

There were no injuries reported.

Kokomo Fire Department wrote on a Facebook post, "The quick actions of these young men prevented this fire from a potential devastating outcome."