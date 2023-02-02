FBI to search former Vice President Mike Pence's Carmel home, CNN reports

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI is expected to search former Vice President Mike Pence’s house in Carmel, Indiana, and his office in Washington for additional classified materials soon, according to CNN.
CNN also reports that Pence’s representatives have been in talks with the Department of Justice and have expressed desire to cooperate.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the developments.
TOP STORIES: Ascension to close multiple locations across Indiana | Rushville man's $5 bet turns into nearly $73K win | Hoosiers warned to keep an eye on pets as coyote sightings, attacks on the rise | As inflation rises, Fishers food pantry sees more families in need | Pence says 'mistakes were made' in classified records handling