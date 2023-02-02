Watch Now
FBI to search former Vice President Mike Pence's Carmel home, CNN reports

WRTV
Mike Pence's home
Posted at 12:45 PM, Feb 02, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI is expected to search former Vice President Mike Pence’s house in Carmel, Indiana, and his office in Washington for additional classified materials soon, according to CNN.

CNN also reports that Pence’s representatives have been in talks with the Department of Justice and have expressed desire to cooperate.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the developments.

