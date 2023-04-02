Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesU.S./World

Actions

Pope jokes he's 'still alive' as he leaves hospital

Pope Francis
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - OCTOBER 09: Pope Francis waves to the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square after the canonisation mass of bishop Artemide Zatti and Giovanni Battista Scalabrini, on October 9, 2022 in Vatican City, Vatican. Giovanni Battista Scalabrini served as Bishop of Piacenza from 1876 until his death 1905. Artemide Zatti was an Italian Roman Catholic professed religious of the Salesians of Don Bosco and a noted pharmacist, he died in 1951. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)
Pope Francis
Posted at 11:05 PM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 23:05:11-04

CNN — Pope Francis joked that he is "still alive" as he left the hospital in Rome where he spent the past few days being treated for a respiratory infection.

He stopped to talk to well wishers and journalists after being discharged from Rome's Gemelli hospital on Saturday morning.

The Pontiff was in good spirits when he replied to CNN's Delia Gallagher's questions about how he was feeling, telling her "[I'm] still alive, you know!"

When asked if he got scared on Wednesday due to his respiratory problems, the Pope recalled what an "old man" told him after going through a similar situation.

"An old man, older than me, told me after a situation like this: 'Father, I didn't see death, but I saw it coming. It's ugly, eh!'"

He also embraced a couple who the Vatican said lost their daughter the previous night.

After leaving the hospital, Pope Francis paid a visit to one of Rome's most famous churches, Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore, and prayed for the sick children he met while being treated, the Vatican added.

Pope Francis, 86, was taken to Gemelli hospital on Wednesday and given antibiotics to treat infectious bronchitis.

The pontiff -- who as a young man suffered from severe pneumonia and had part of a lung removed -- has had a recent history of medical issues.

He has often been seen with a walking stick and sometimes uses a wheelchair due to pain in his right knee. Last year, he canceled a trip to Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan after doctors said he might also have to miss a later trip to Canada unless he agreed to have 20 more days of therapy and rest for his knee. He ultimately went to the DRC and South Sudan in February.

Francis also suffers from diverticulitis, a common condition that can cause the inflammation or infection of the colon. In 2021, he had surgery to remove part of his colon.

The Pope is expected to participate in a Palm Sunday Mass service in St Peter's Square.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HELP INDY