A shooting near Indiana University campus during Little 500 weekend raises questions among students

BLOOMINGTON — After a shooting this weekend during Little 500 weekend in Bloomington has led to questions from students and parents about the Indiana University Emergency Alert System.

According to the Protect IU website, there are certain situations that will warrant an alert.

Those include a confirmed dangerous situation or emergency that could be a threat to campus.

Students say they were only notified of a police chase that happened on campus, not the shooting that led up to it.

"Going forward they should alert us of stuff that happens in the immediate vicinity of campus, as it could pose a risk to students on campus,” IU freshman Tom Foster said.

Foster said the nightclub where the shooting happened is frequented by students so it would have been good to know that a crime took place there.

Other students said it would have been nice to get notification about the shooting even if it wasn’t on campus because of it being Little 500 weekend.

"I did get an alert to stay away from the area," IU sophomore Cayley Dodson said. “I think it was a little bit after it happened when they were already chasing. It probably could have happened a little sooner."

Indiana University is required to notify students of crime on campus because of the Clery Act.

It is a federal law requiring all higher education institutions to disclose information about crime on campus.

IUPD wouldn't answer our direct questions about the system, or why a notification wasn't sent out about the shooting off-campus.