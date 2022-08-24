Watch Now
Apple discovers security flaw, warns users to update iPhones, iPads and Macs

Posted at 10:11 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 22:12:43-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Apple is sounding the alarm about a security flaw in iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers.

The tech giant says an anonymous user tipped off the company about a flaw that would allow hackers to take complete remote control of a device. They could then do things in your name, such as access your bank account or email.

Apple has issued a patch that will fix the problem and should keep your data safe. The company is urging everyone to install the latest update on their devices to stay protected.

The company is still investigating, but believes the vulnerability may have been "actively exploited."

Kim Milford, Executive Director of IU's Research & Education Networks Information Sharing & Analysis Center said that hackers are so persistent, that they will figure out how to exploit even the strongest software.

So companies like Apple will always be looking for vulnerabilities and issuing patches to fix them.

Milford said it's best to install the patch as soon as possible.

"I want to blame the people who develop the software, and say if you developed it better, we wouldn't have this happen, but frankly, the criminals are so good at sussing out these tiny little vulnerabilities, or these tiny little weaknesses and making more of them," Milford said.

You can find the update in the "Settings" menu of your mobile device, or under the "About the Mac" menu on your computer.

