Hoosiers needing mental health resources can call 211 to reach Be Well Crisis Helpline

INDIANAPOLIS — Between the ongoing pandemic, seasonal changes and the every day stress of the world, you may be feeling out of sorts.

Whether you’re going through drastic changes in your life, feeling down or just having a bad day, the Be Well Indiana Crisis Helpline was created to serve all Hoosiers no matter how big or small the issue.

David Berman, vice president of Mental Health Indiana, acts as the director for the Be Well Indiana Crisis Helpline. On the end of the hotline are 35 representatives stationed across the state ready to help you.

“It is a comprehensive crisis helpline. It works with individuals who are experiencing emotional distress or some sort of crisis that requires some sort of de-escalation or stabilization,” Berman said.

The hotline was started in July 2020 in response to the pandemic. Since then, Berman said the helpline has helped thousands of Hoosiers.

“We have received more than 31,000 calls, and that equals about 7,000 hours of actual engaged crisis and de-escalation conversations with individuals that have called over that time” said Berman. “We have probably referred about 55 to 60% of the callers for additional mental health or substance use services or additional services that are related to the helpline.”

Reaching the helpline is as easy as dialing 211 and hitting option 3 once you get to the menu.

“It is 24/7 completely confidential, it is free. I don't care if it's 2 in the afternoon, 2 in the morning, there will be an amazing, well-trained crisis specialist there to answer the call,” Berman said.

The helpline has been renewed to stay in action through March 2023.

Some places in Indiana can’t call 211. If that’s the case for you, you can call 866-211-9966 and follow the prompt.