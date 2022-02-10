How Indianapolis EMS uses Narcan to reverse drug overdoses

INDIANAPOLIS — Narcan is available to anyone in Indiana and it could be the difference between life and death.

“You know Narcan’s been around a long time I don't think we expected that we would have to be carrying so much even in this day and age,” Dr. Mark Laio, the medical director for Indianapolis EMS, said.

Indianapolis EMS personnel told WRTV they have to use it every single day on the job.

“Our crews every single day have to save lives by giving Narcan to people,” Laio said. “Indianapolis EMS responds to several thousand calls every year and each month we give over 200 doses of Narcan to try to reverse the effects of opiate overdoses.”

He said those numbers don’t include Narcan given by other first responders like fire and police. He said even the public libraries have Narcan on hand to use.

MORE | Man working to stop fentanyl deaths in U.S. in honor of son

WRTV met with Laio to see how they use Narcan and the precautions they take to make sure they are safe.

“We take personal protective precautions very seriously. Our crews wear respirators and gloves and masks as part of standard response. Now that is in general enough to protect our crews against fentanyl,” Laio said.

You can get Narcan to have at home or carry in your car or purse right now at your local pharmacy or by visiting Overdose Lifeline.

If you are in a situation when you need to use Narcan, 911 operators will be able to walk you through using it over the phone until first responders arrive.

If you are facing an opioid crisis you can call 211 for help and resources.

More Resources

If you or someone you know is dealing with a substance use-related emergency, call 911.

For more information on a recovery organization near you, you can visit the Indiana Recovery Network website.

You can call 211 for help 24/7 in Indiana.

You can call the Indiana Addiction Hotline at 1-800-622-HELP (4357).

To find where you can get Naloxone near you, click here.

To learn more about NaloxBoxes, click here.

To view more resources from NextLevel Recovery Indiana, click here to visit its website.

Learn More

Click here to learn more about substance use disorders.

Substance use disorder-related data from the state.