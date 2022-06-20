How to conserve fuel during summer months

INDIANAPOLIS — As gas prices continue to hover around $5 per gallon, many of us are searching for any sort of relief. Thankfully, experts say there are ways to make your tank last longer — even in the heat of the summer.

Lisa Wall with AAA Hoosier Motor Club said there are a number of things you can do that will help you stretch your time filling up at the pump.

They recommend:

Turning off your A/C

Get proper maintenance on your car

Check your tire pressure

Don't idle your car

Slow down

Use cruise control

Lighten your load

Don't accelerate quickly

Don't slam your breaks

"Use cruise control when you can to maintain a constant speed. Just avoid any idling. When you are stopping at stop lights you're in those peak traffic times of the day. That's going to burn some more fuel too," Wall said.

The gas prices have Hoosiers frustrated.

"It's a lot of money," Angela Blackwell said. "My costs and my expenses have doubled since this has happened."

Another Hoosier, Cavin Curtis said he just feels stuck with no option but to spend money on gas.

"You got to move around so you have to pay for it," Curtis said. "It's like we're almost kind of stuck."

If you are willing to travel to find the cheapest gas in the area, visit our live map of gas prices.