Indy DPW working to make city safer for those walking downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — After a woman was struck and killed Thursday morning, Indianapolis leaders are sharing what they are doing to ensure your safety when walking around downtown.

Data collected from crashes is helping set up a priority. Dan Parker the Director of Indianapolis DPW said they choose which intersections to work on based on crash analysis that is done at each intersection around the city.

"We use a lot of data to target the specific intersections that need improvement based off of pedestrian crash data to make some of those improvements," Dan Parker the Director of Indianapolis DPW said.

The city is looking to improve 63 different intersections to the tune of $4.5 million.

Jason Moreria lives and walks around downtown Indianapolis and says he gets around pretty easily but was excited to find out the city is working to improve pedestrian safety.

"There is always room for improvement, at busy areas and things like that," Moreria said. "I really like that. I am sure that makes people happy that their tax dollars are going to work."

Parker says the city is investing in pedestrian safety. "It's incredibly important. We don't have a dedicated fund for pedestrian facilities so we go after aggressively federal finding," he said. "We're trying to stretch the dollar as much as we can."

Parker added the city is hoping to make it safe when people walk the streets of Indianapolis.

They are targeting:

ADA Ramps

Crosswalks

Curbs

Sidewalks

Signals

Jahan Hardin who walks around Indianapolis welcomes the improvements with open arms.

"I think just better signage would be a great thing to do," said Hardin. "Me, who's walking is like 'oh wait is it safe to go or can I go'."

Mayor Joe Hogsett will join DPW Friday for a briefing on all of the projects they are working on to improve pedestrian safety.