Lakeside Pointe at Nora residents say its time to shut down troubled complex

INDIANAPOLIS — A troubled north side apartment complex is facing more problems.

First responders have responded to the Lakeside Pointe at Nora apartments around 70 times this year.

Crime and fires aren't the only issues there. WRTV has dug into complaints filed by the health department for poor living conditions.

The Marion County Public Health Department says it's received around 107 complaints within the last six months.

"These apartments need to get shut down," said William Jones. "It’s treacherous over here."

WRTV photo

Residents at Lakeside Pointe at Nora apartments are concerned about their safety following a string of fires, shootings and what they say are unlivable conditions.

"Black mold, water leaks, I mean you name it," Jones said.

The health department has issued several notices of violation for mold in the carpet, ceiling and walls, roaches, electrical problems, plumbing and more.

Twenty-eight cases with multiple violations were filed in November and with four more filed Dec. 1. In 2019, WRTV looked into concerns from residents at Lakeside Pointe at Nora. Find our series of stories here.

Video sent to WRTV by a resident Sunday shows the condition inside his unit.

"There's a lot of people that live here from different countries. They don't get treated right and I don't think that's right," Jones said.

The Indianapolis Fire Department has responded to 20 fires there this year.

A recent blaze cost more than 20 people their homes.

"That was the last straw," Jones said. "That was the icing on the cake right there when I saw that. I was like man, I got to get out of there because it's unsafe. I don't want to come home after work and see my place burnt up. I rather sleep in my car."

WRTV photo

Residents and community members are frustrated with the property owners.

"We have water damage to our apartments, our windows are still painted shut and that's one of the biggest thing, especially since we had a fire two weeks ago and then this fire and the front office burnt down there, is just fires everywhere," Jaylnn Rutley said.

Ruth Hayes, president of Nora Northside Community Council Inc., has tried to raise attention about the complex for years.

"In the meantime, we've had fires, we had people that had to leave no place to go," Hayes said. "We've had crime, shootings, and I blame it all on the judge right now because the judge did not act as he should've when it first came into his court."

The Indiana Attorney General's office filed a lawsuit against the property owners in July. It tells us it's working to schedule a meditation to resolve all outstanding issues before the end of the year, but some residents say that's not enough.

"These apartments just need to get shut down that's the bottom line they need to just shut them down because it's going to get worse," Jones said.

