Local high school students spend summer interning at Haughville community center

INDIANAPOLIS — Serving families in the Haughville community on Indy's west side is the mission at Christamore House.

"Definitely a staple and a pillar in the community," Bailee Holt, Christamore House Lead Case Manager said.

This summer, four students from Central Indiana were chosen as the Bank of America student leaders. They are spending eight weeks interning at the full-service community center. The goal, is to gain career and leadership skills while serving the local non-profit.

"I think it's really opened my eyes to the impact I can have on so many places around me," Carmel High School Senior Meggie Iyer said. "Communicating with complete strangers but still connecting to them and trying to help them in any way possible."

"It starts from the very basics like learning how to use a copier, to very valuable skills like interpersonal skills," Park Tudor Senior Nik Mukhin said. "We work with clients, real people, going through real things, real problems."

The student leaders program started in 2004. Each year 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the country take part. This is the second year for the leaders in Indy to intern at Christamore House.

"It's really an investment in not just our community but these young people for the mutual benefit of our community," Bank of America, Indiana President Andy Crask said.

The students are planning an event to help families get ready for the new school year. The Tools for School event is being held Wednesday, July 20 from 4-6 p.m. at Christamore House.

"We'll have food, games and raffles and prizes for the kids we really encourage not just Haughville but the whole the community but all of Indianapolis to come out and support the children," Holt said.

The student leaders are still in need of food, clothing and school supply donations. Reach out to Christamore House at 317-635-7211 if you would like to help.