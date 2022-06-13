Local woman shares tips to save as inflation soars

INDIANAPOLIS — As prices are on the rise, many people are doing everything they can to save money.

Mimi Berlier is a self-proclaimed bargain hunter and calls herself the "queen of saving money".

"Why not get it for free?" Berlier said. "I just use my coupons."

According to Berlier, she is always looking for the next deal, cutting costs wherever she can.

"I've gone in there and gone to the counter and not had to pay anything," Berlier said.

Berlier is on a fixed income after being medically discharged from the Navy. She said it takes time and effort to get your price lowered.

"Sometimes it's kind of tedious because I'll go to different stores to get different things," Berlier said.

Berlier uses rewards, coupons, and shop sales. Berlier said she never leaves her house without a list and to save on gas, Berlier never stops by a store unless it's on her route back home.

"Sometimes I think it might be divine intervention and other times it's being savvy," Berlier said.

To help those that have been forced to turn to cut corners to save, Governor Eric Holcomb has proposed inflation relief that calls for an additional $225 for Hoosier taxpayers.

That's in addition to the $125 Hoosiers are currently receiving from the state's automatic taxpayer refund.

If the proposal is approved, Indiana taxpayers who are eligible would have it deposited into their bank accounts. Something Holcomb said he doesn't want to wait on.

"[I want] to get the money back to the people who spent it," Holcomb said. "We need to do it sooner rather than later, this month, and we have the ability to do just that."

In order for this proposal from the Governor to be implemented, it has to be approved in a special session of the legislature. Holcomb said he hopes that will happen before the end of the month.