ORDER UP! Locally owned cookie food truck opens for business

INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 changed much of life as we know it.

For many, boredom set in.

It's boredom that led to one woman's idea that is now ready for Hoosiers to indulge in.

It’s not every day you find a pink food truck with cookies on the menu. It was 23-year-old Destiny Smith’s dream that’s now a reality.

From chocolate chip to Halloween birthday cake cookies The Cavity Factory has it all.

"I feel good. It’s my dream," Smith said. "It like it makes me feel good — calms me down. When I'm baking, it’s just me and the sweets that’s it."

Smith started baking during the pandemic out of boredom.

Her at-home bakery was thriving but she says it quickly slowed down.

While the pandemic temporarily washed away her dream of opening a storefront, she didn’t give up.

She purchased a food truck, drove it from California and now, has The Cavity Factory.

"It took two years to get here. So, dedication hard work and a lot of investing," said Smith. "I wanted to go with something that looks different than other food trucks. I wanted something more foreign."

Dozens couldn’t wait to get their hands on Smith's ooey-gooey cookies today for her grand opening.

"I’ve been following her whole journey. I am so excited and this whole journey she’s been on and I want ten of every flavor," said Marina Hughes. "I know they are going to be good."

"I'm excited for local cookies that are made here to support somebody local and the flavors look amazing," said Jan Neseroff.

They’ve been following her progress.

A journey Smith's mother, Lynette Rodriguez, says hasn’t been easy.

"I am so proud of my daughter. Words can't even express how proud I am of this moment and this time for my daughter Destiny. She’s worked very hard to get where she’s at. I've seen her struggles just to make her dream a reality is real for me," said Rodriguez. "Shout out to Domnique for all of his hard work too."

You can find the Cavity Factory in parking lots around Keystone, Mass Ave and Broad Ripple.

The flavors will change daily.

"I do plan on rotating my menu daily, so you don’t get sick of me," Smith said.

While you wait for your sweet treat, Smith has this message.

"Follow your dreams. Anything is possible if I can do it," said Smith.

Smith is still working on opening up a storefront.

To keep up with the food truck's locations follow the Cavity Factory on social media.