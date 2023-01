INDIANAPOLIS – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Indy’s west side Monday evening.

IMPD responded to a W. 16th St. and Kessler Boulevard Monday night on a report of a pedestrian struck.

Officers arrived and found a victim with injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story.