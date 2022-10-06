'People are in survival mode': reactions from across the city after nine shot overnight in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — It has been a violent and deadly 24 hours in Indianapolis with a total of nine people shot, and three killed.

One of those shootings happened on the northeast side of Indianapolis near 38th Street and Post Road.

The overnight shooting left one person dead and another hurt.

Gun violence is concerning community members like Dee Ross.

"If we don't tackle the root causes of why people are killing each other in the first place we will never solve gun violence," Ross said.

Ross founded a non-profit organization that works to combat issues on the East side of Indianapolis.

His organization is down the street from where the shooting happened.

"(I was) born and raised on 42nd and Post Road - used to be in a gang - lost 52 friends to gun violence - so this is why I do this work," Ross said.

Ross said he works to provide resources to the youth on the east side. Hoping to bridge the gap to end urban poverty.

"People are in survival mode," Ross said. "Our vision is to end urban poverty, so we focus on mental health, housing, food insecurity, education and outreach."

Shazariea Wilson lives on the east side and said she heard five or six shots Thursday morning.

"It's always something going on, somebody is calling the police about something," Wilson said. "I think the violence on the east side is terrible. It scares me because I don't want my kids living in an environment where there is always something going on."

Video from the gas station shows police arriving after the man was found shot in his car.

IMPD said they have focused on the area in the past.