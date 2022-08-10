Potential economic impact of Indiana abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS — In the moments before and moments after Indiana’s near-total abortion ban became official, businesses and events from across the state began to react.

“While there are so many different policies any individual or business want to consider, this one is going to be at the top of their list,” Laura Wilson, an associate professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis, said.

While the law does not go into effect until September 15, companies including Indiana-based Eli Lilly and Cummins spoke out against the law through statements following Governor Eric Holcomb’s signature on the bill.

During debates at the statehouse, conferences in town, like Gen Con, also shared their discern with the legislation.

“Words can turn into action,” Wilson said.

Economist Robert Guell with Indiana State University added the biggest hit may be on the conference and convention scene.

“The NCAA being downtown — Its constituents are universities. Believe me, university communities are not excited about SB1,” Guell said.

Kyle Anderson, an economist with IUPUI, believes recruiting and retaining talent will become more difficult for companies. He added the implications of the law on Indiana’s economy is more long-term than in the immediate.

“It’s one thing to have an existing employer leave, that’s a challenge right, but if we’re trying to recruit new corporate employers to the state of Indiana, I think that job just got significantly harder,” Anderson said.

The abortion issue is something neighboring states could capitalize on. Illinois has already expressed interest in Eli Lilly.

“Their business environment is so horrifying that I don’t see them as a viable competitor, but they have one card to play now and I’m sure they’ll play it as much as they can,” Guell said.