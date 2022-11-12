Providing hope to the far east side, new business incubator opens

INDIANAPOLIS — A business incubator has opened on the far east side of Indianapolis, it's called P30 and they are providing hope in an area that has seen its share of crime and tragedy.

It's located at the corner of 30th and Post.

The facility has a vast variety of amenities:

Laundry

Showers

Office spaces

Community Garden

Free wifi

Coffee

Game room

Workout room

Industrial kitchen

Podcast studio

Recording studio

Photo Studio

Rentable event space

They are working to remove the stigma of crime and violence associated with this side of town.

They hope to be able to rewrite the narrative.

Their motto is to disrupt inequality, ignite hope and launch prosperity.

"The reputation within Indianapolis of the far east side really being known for what it's known for. Crime, violence, and whatever else," Erin Parker said.

Parker is the marketing and PR director for P30.

"This area used to be thriving back when factories and the workforce was a little different, but after people started outsourcing and doing what they did, they left," Parker said.

It is something that has excited community members.

"That sound great it's nice that other people are willing to invest in the east side," Tia Termini, a community member said.

Others like Stacey Majors agreed. "I thought it was pretty cool. Give a place where people can at least have a conversation. I think of meeting people, if everybody would have a conversation they'll find something in common and stop all the hate and everything. Just get along and live life."

"The far east side they have a reputation. But at the end of the day, we want to make that a better reputation. A reputation that people are actually proud of," Alana Morgan said.

Morgan is the co-owner of the coffee shop inside P30.

"We really are trying to make that change and get people to understand that it can be done," Morgan said.

P30 is attached to Volumod, a modular home builder that provides opportunities to people who have been released from jail to re-enter society.