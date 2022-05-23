Purple Line construction causes headaches for some local business owners

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo Purple Line construction is in full force on East 38th street near Orchard Avenue.

"We have been majorly impacted with one lane of traffic coming down 38th street. We just don't have the access to get to our facility like the customers should be able to," said Kenneth McCeary.

Kenneth McCeary is the Office Administrator at Express Auto. He says the construction has cost the business customers and thousands of dollars.

"I would say roughly $9-12,000 in the two and a half, three months it's been going on so far," he said.

Construction along 38th St. began in late March. IndyGo says it won't wrap up until mid-August.

"We have had to compensate by extending our hours late into the evening and then open 7 days a week to make up for that. If we didn't have this construction going on we could be a Monday-Friday and not have to work Sunday all day and late at night," said McCeary.

Romey's Used Tires tells me it had to close its doors in April due to the lack of business.

Across the street, Tyler's Journey Childcare Ministry owner Renee Todd says their problem has been traffic and damage in their parking lot.

"When they barricaded the traffic was diverted straight into the lot, and they kept coming and kept coming and I physically had to come and try and divert them into the alley so my parents could come through — it just was a mess. It was a mess. Since the project has started, we barely even let the kids come outside because of all the machinery, the traffic," she said.

Indy Auto Body and Frame says it hasn't lost any business but is looking forward to the Purple Lines final product.

"Overall, yes I am happy for it. It's going to make driving and parking a challenge. However, I think it would be good for the city," he said.

IndyGo shared the following statement with WRTV:

“IndyGo deeply regrets any impacts the Purple Line construction is having on businesses and residents. We’ve worked to streamline closures and detours as much as possible while also ensuring local access to homes and businesses is maintained. We started outreach efforts well in advance of the closures to help the community prepare and are maintaining an open line of communication throughout construction. We encourage anyone with concerns or issues to refer to www.indygo.net/purple for information, resources and a direct connection to the Purple Line Construction Liaison.”