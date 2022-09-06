Redevelopment plans underway in downtown Indianapolis: City Market, Jail 2, Arrestee Processing Center

INDIANAPOLIS — Big plans are on the horizon for an area in the heart of downtown Indianapolis.

When all is said and done, the area near City Market, the old Marion County Jail 2 and Arrestee Processing Center will all be redeveloped.

In the City Market area, there will be more than 400 apartment units added.

The city of Indianapolis owns 17 acres of land in Market East of downtown. There are plans to invest more than $3.5 billion in the next three to five years.

Just east of downtown at the site of the old Marion County Jail 2 and Arrestee Processing Center, apartments will be a big portion of the redevelopment plans.