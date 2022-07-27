Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesWorking For You

Actions

Schools searching for custodial help, need could put projects on the back burner

School custodian shortage
Posted at 7:33 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 19:33:56-04

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Another shortage of workers is causing a headache for the Franklin Township Community School Cooperation.

A shortage of custodians could impact the cleanliness of your child's school.

FTCSC officials say their need is exponential. They are looking to fill 17 custodian positions.

Mark Bunch has been a custodian for 15 years, 14 as the head custodian at Thompson Crossing Elementary in Franklin Township.

He says it's a job that is more than just cleaning the hallways, it's also creating relationships with students.

"I love my job I get up every morning with a smile on my face knowing I am coming to work, knowing the people I work with," Bunch said. "This school is where they say it is one school, one family and it is actually true."

Jeff Murphy the Chief People Officer for FTCSC said a custodian's role is one of the most valuable in the district.

"This is crucial, this is crucial to the success of our school year," Murphy said. "We can not function at 100% without our custodians being in the building."

Bunch said makes a difference in the lives of students.

"It's not just cleaning bathrooms, it's a lot of hard work and it pays off in the end," Bunch said. "It's like they're my own kids. They come up and they tell us we are doing a good job and they appreciate it, that's kind of close to the heart there. It makes you want to work a little harder. It just doesn't get any better than that."

Until the need is filled, the custodians at FTCSC will likely be working overtime. Officials say projects might be put on the back burner.

The district's starting pay for custodians is $24 with benefits. They also offer paid days off.

For more information and to apply, click here.

TOP STORIES: Mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall leaves multiple dead, injured | What we know about the armed civilian who killed Greenwood gunman | Married Indianapolis couple among those killed in Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting | Toddler killed in hit-and-run crash near Clearwater Village Shopping Center | Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting: First victim had a gun, no time to use it

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with WRTV by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.