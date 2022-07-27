Schools searching for custodial help, need could put projects on the back burner

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Another shortage of workers is causing a headache for the Franklin Township Community School Cooperation.

A shortage of custodians could impact the cleanliness of your child's school.

FTCSC officials say their need is exponential. They are looking to fill 17 custodian positions.

Mark Bunch has been a custodian for 15 years, 14 as the head custodian at Thompson Crossing Elementary in Franklin Township.

He says it's a job that is more than just cleaning the hallways, it's also creating relationships with students.

"I love my job I get up every morning with a smile on my face knowing I am coming to work, knowing the people I work with," Bunch said. "This school is where they say it is one school, one family and it is actually true."

Jeff Murphy the Chief People Officer for FTCSC said a custodian's role is one of the most valuable in the district.

"This is crucial, this is crucial to the success of our school year," Murphy said. "We can not function at 100% without our custodians being in the building."

Bunch said makes a difference in the lives of students.

"It's not just cleaning bathrooms, it's a lot of hard work and it pays off in the end," Bunch said. "It's like they're my own kids. They come up and they tell us we are doing a good job and they appreciate it, that's kind of close to the heart there. It makes you want to work a little harder. It just doesn't get any better than that."

Until the need is filled, the custodians at FTCSC will likely be working overtime. Officials say projects might be put on the back burner.

The district's starting pay for custodians is $24 with benefits. They also offer paid days off.

For more information and to apply, click here.