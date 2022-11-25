Watch Now
Support continues to grow for Greenwood teen who collapsed during a basketball practice

On Friday, teammates of 8th grader Cory Tiller raised money for Tiller outside of Dominos on North Madison Avenue in Greenwood
Posted at 4:46 PM, Nov 25, 2022
GREENWOOD — Support continues to grow for a greenwood teenager who collapsed during basketball practice last week.

“Friday was devastating for us, and for the community to rally around cory and our family has been wonderful. It’s been the ray of hope in this situation,” Marlene Burton, Cory Tiller’s Aunt said.

On Friday, teammates of eighth grader Cory Tiller raised money outside of Dominos Pizza on North Madison Avenue in Greenwood.

“What happened to him was crazy and no one should have to go through that, so we just have to help support,” Braden Reynolds, a teammate of Cory said.

Greenwood Community School Corporation said that Tiller collapsed last week during a basketball practice.

Greenwood Community School Corporation said in a release that coaches and staff members were able to quickly administer CPR and use a defibrillator, saving Tiller’s life.

“I got on the phone with 911 called an ambulance and called firefighters,” Devin Lester, one of Cory’s coaches at Greenwood Middle School said.

Tiller’s family said that they are thankful for the love and support the community has shown.

“We can’t thank the coaches enough and the school staff – thank you – we owe his life to the people who surrounded him,” Burton said.

Cory remains in the hospital where he is recovering.

Friends and family are raising money to help with medical expenses.

